Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Islamabad United captain and spinner Shadab Khan said everyone can see how good big-hitting batsman Asif Ali is.

He noted that he, the entire Islamabad United team and the Pakistan side as well all have “complete faith in his abilities”.

The 23-year-old added that people shouldn’t doubt Asif since he is a dangerous player who can win matches by himself.

“We had complete faith in his abilities and they are now on display for everyone to see,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Asif amassed 137 runs in 12 games at an average of 13.70 and a strike-rate of 130.47.

He and Shadab will be gearing up for the series against Australia, who will be visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years and playing three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Performed well at the international level, Shadab Khan on highly entertaining Pakistan player

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38524 ( 12.69 % ) Babar Azam 223838 ( 73.75 % ) Steve Smith 5993 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12840 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1004 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1904 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 621 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7893 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 957 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1842 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38524 ( 12.69 % ) Babar Azam 223838 ( 73.75 % ) Steve Smith 5993 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12840 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1004 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1904 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 621 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7893 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 957 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1842 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...