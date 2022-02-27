Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan said he is “delighted” with how well Pakistan big-hitter Asif Ali has performed at the international level.
Asif played for Islamabad United in PSL 7 and scored 137 runs in 12 games at an average of 13.70 and a strike-rate of 130.47.
“I am delighted with how Asif bhai has performed on the international stage,” Shadab told Cricket Pakistan.
The 23-year-old and Asif will start preparing themselves for the upcoming home series against Australia, who are coming to the nation for the first time in 24 years.
The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.
The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.
