Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan said he is “delighted” with how well Pakistan big-hitter Asif Ali has performed at the international level.

Asif played for Islamabad United in PSL 7 and scored 137 runs in 12 games at an average of 13.70 and a strike-rate of 130.47.

“I am delighted with how Asif bhai has performed on the international stage,” Shadab told Cricket Pakistan.

The 23-year-old and Asif will start preparing themselves for the upcoming home series against Australia, who are coming to the nation for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: How can you judge him after 5-10 matches, Shadab Khan defends Pakistan player under added pressure

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38517 ( 12.69 % ) Babar Azam 223760 ( 73.74 % ) Steve Smith 5992 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12839 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1004 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1902 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 621 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7892 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 956 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1840 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38517 ( 12.69 % ) Babar Azam 223760 ( 73.74 % ) Steve Smith 5992 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12839 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1004 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1902 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 621 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7892 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 956 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1840 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...