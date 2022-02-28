Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi “is a superstar of the country”.
Rizwan’s comments come after he captained the Multan Sultans to the final, where they were unable to retain their trophy from PSL 6.
Afridi played for the Sultans last season before moving to the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 7.
“He is a superstar of the country,” Rizwan told Cricket Pakistan.
Rizwan is coming off a strong PSL campaign, where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 546 runs in 12 matches, which included seven half-centuries, at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 126.68.
He will be hoping to maintain this red-hot form in the upcoming series against Australia, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.
The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.
The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.
