Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has defended power-hitter Asif Ali, saying it is unfair for people to judge him after 5-10 games.

Shadab noted that since Asif bats lower down the order and usually has to hit big right from the get-go, there is “added pressure” on him.

As a result, he may not always be able to make big score, which may cause people to have doubts about his talent and whether he should be in the team.

“You cannot judge a player in 5-10 matches because of the added pressure,” Shadab told Cricket Pakistan.

The 23-year-old recently captained Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 268 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 33.50 and a strike-rate of 162.42.

He also picked up 19 wickets at an average of 10.89 and an economy rate of 6.46.

As for Asif, he made 137 runs in 12 games at an average of 13.70 and a strike-rate of 130.47.

They will now set their sights on the series against Australia, who are coming to Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

