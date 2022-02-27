Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan said Pakistan hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali doesn’t get to face a lot of deliveries, which results in him needing time to adjust their game.

His comments come after he played alongside Asif for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Asif mustered 137 runs in 12 games at an average of 13.70 and a strike-rate of 130.47.

As for Shadab, he accumulated 268 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 33.50 and a strike-rate of 162.42.

He also claimed 19 wickets at an average of 10.89 and an economy rate of 6.46.

“When players don’t have enough balls to face, it takes time for them to adjust,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The duo will be gearing up for Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years, which will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38515 ( 12.69 % ) Babar Azam 223743 ( 73.74 % ) Steve Smith 5991 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12839 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1004 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1901 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 621 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7892 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 956 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1837 ( 0.61 % ) Back

