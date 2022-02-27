Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said Asif Ali has god-gifted natural talent when it comes to his incredible power-hitting skills.

Asif played for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the team Shadab captained.

In the 12 matches he played, he scored 137 runs at an average of 13.70 and a strike-rate of 130.47.

Shadab, meanwhile, amassed 268 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 33.50 and a strike-rate of 162.42.

He also took 19 wickets at an average of 10.89 and an economy rate of 6.46.

“Some players have natural talent and that is god-gifted,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Asif and Shadab will now begin preparing for the home series against Australia, who are visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Everyone will see what a hard-hitter he is, Shadab Khan on Pakistan youngster who can score quick runs

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38515 ( 12.69 % ) Babar Azam 223743 ( 73.74 % ) Steve Smith 5991 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12839 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1004 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1901 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 621 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7892 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 956 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1837 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38515 ( 12.69 % ) Babar Azam 223743 ( 73.74 % ) Steve Smith 5991 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12839 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1004 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1901 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 621 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7892 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 956 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1837 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...