Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan said everyone will see fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr’s power-hitting skills as time progresses.
The Islamabad United captain rates the 20-year-old’s ability to smash the ball very highly and wants to see him get more opportunities to showcase it.
“Over time, everyone will see the hard-hitter he is,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Shadab and Wasim recently represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and will be focusing their attention on the home series against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.
The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.
The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.
