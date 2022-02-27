Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan said everyone will see fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr’s power-hitting skills as time progresses.

The Islamabad United captain rates the 20-year-old’s ability to smash the ball very highly and wants to see him get more opportunities to showcase it.

“Over time, everyone will see the hard-hitter he is,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab and Wasim recently represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and will be focusing their attention on the home series against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Not had a lot of chances, Shadab Khan on Pakistan player whose batting can surprise a lot of people

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38515 ( 12.69 % ) Babar Azam 223743 ( 73.74 % ) Steve Smith 5991 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12839 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1004 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1901 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 621 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7892 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 956 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1837 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38515 ( 12.69 % ) Babar Azam 223743 ( 73.74 % ) Steve Smith 5991 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12839 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1004 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1901 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 621 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7892 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 956 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1837 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...