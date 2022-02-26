Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Wasim Jnr has not been given enough opportunities to show what he can do with the bat.

He noted that the 20-year-old can surprise a lot of people with his batting skills.

Shadab’s comments come as he played alongside Wasim Jnr for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“He has not had a lot of opportunities with the bat,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Both players will now be readying themselves for Pakistan’s historic home series against Australia, who are touring the country for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

