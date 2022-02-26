Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said the batting duo of Kamran Ghulam and Abdullah Shafique have the “finishing abilities” the Lahore Qalandars needed.

Ghulam and Shafique have been playing for the Qalandars in PSL 7, which is the team Afridi is captaining.

Ghulam has scored 284 runs in 12 matches, which includes a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 25.81 and a strike-rate of 120.85.

As for Shafique, he has made 237 runs in 10 games, which includes a top score of 52, at an average of 23.70 and a strike-rate of 129.50.

Afridi, meanwhile, has claimed 17 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.41 and an economy rate of 7.58..

“Our top order was performing but our middle order was lacking the finishing abilities but now we have addressed the problem. Kamran Ghulam and Abdullah Shafique’s inclusion will help the team whether it is the top order or the middle order,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi will now be hoping to maintain his wicket-taking form in the home series against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

