Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said he is happy to see how much pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr has improved.

Wasim Jnr was identified as a future talent and has already represented Pakistan in 10 T20 Internationals, where he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 16 and an economy rate of 8.18.

He recently represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the team Shadab captains.

In the eight games he played, he took eight wickets at an average of 38.50 and an economy rate of 11.20.

“I feel happy to see how he [Waseem Jnr.] has progressed,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab, meanwhile, scored 268 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 33.50 and a strike-rate of 162.42.

He also claimed 19 wickets at an average of 10.89 and an economy rate of 6.46.

Both Shadab and Wasim Jnr will have their sights set on the upcoming home series against Australia, who are coming to Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to be right alongside Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, 21-year-old Pakistan bowler dreams of being of the best

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38510 ( 12.7 % ) Babar Azam 223543 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5989 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12839 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1002 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1897 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 620 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7892 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 954 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1835 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38510 ( 12.7 % ) Babar Azam 223543 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5989 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12839 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1002 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1897 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 620 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7892 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 954 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1835 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...