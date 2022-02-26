Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said compatriot Wahab Riaz, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins and New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee “are all doing a fantastic job”.

He noted that as they are all fast bowlers like him, they know how important it is to fight and lead from the front.

Afridi is currently captaining the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken 17 wickets in 12 games at an average of 21.41 and an economy rate of 7.58.

“Our PM Imran Khan was also a fast bowler and a captain, then there are examples of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and recently Pat Cummins, Wahab Riaz, and Tim Southee are all doing a fantastic job,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Since fast bowlers are fighters and lead from the front, captaincy is similar in that regard and I aim to improve as a cricketer with this new added responsibility.”

Afridi will now begin preparing himself for Pakistan’s upcoming series against Australia, who will be touring the nation for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

