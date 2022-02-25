Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said there is nothing stopping batsman Umar Akmal from reviving his career.

Akmal is playing domestic cricket again after being banned for failing to report corrupt approaches.

He recently played for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the team Sarfaraz is captaining.

The former Pakistan captain acknowledged that a strong campaign in the PSL could help Akmal take big strides towards an international comeback.

“This is an important tournament for him personally as well since [the] PSL is watched around the globe and with good performances here, he can revive his career,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz will now be getting himself ready for Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38510 ( 12.7 % ) Babar Azam 223538 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5989 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12839 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1002 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1895 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 620 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7892 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 953 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1835 ( 0.61 % ) Back

