Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he sees greatness in Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal.

Akmal is trying to resurrect his international career and recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He was in decent form during the tournament, scoring 101 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 20.20 and a strike-rate of 174.13.

“He is a great player,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was also in solid form in the PSL, amassing 152 runs in 10 matches, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15.

He will be keeping an eye on the upcoming series against Australia, who are coming to Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

