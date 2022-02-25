Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal needs to be given opportunities to grow his confidence and thrive.

Akmal played alongside Sarfaraz for the Gladiators in PSL 7 and scored 101 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 20.20 and a strike-rate of 174.13.

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, amassed 152 runs in 10 matches, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15.

“We will try to give him confidence and opportunities so that he thrives,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz will be preparing himself for Pakistan’s home series against Australia, who are touring the country for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

