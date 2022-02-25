Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said speedster Mohammad Hasnain has found his rhythm while bowling, which is great for him.

Hasnain had been playing for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7, which is the team Sarfaraz is captaining, and picked up three wickets in three games at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 8.44 before his bowling action was found to be illegal.

However, the 21-year-old suffered a huge setback when it was revealed that his bowling action was found to be illegal.

Hasnain had to get his action tested after it was reported while he was playing for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).

“He is in rhythm which is great for us and Hasnain too,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

While Hasnain works on rectifying his action, Sarfaraz will be gearing up for Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38510 ( 12.7 % ) Babar Azam 223538 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5989 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12839 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1002 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1895 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 620 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7892 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 953 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1835 ( 0.61 % ) Back

