Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said he has seen big improvements in fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

In fact, he said the 21-year-old pace talent is getting better each and every day.

“He is improving day by day,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Hasnain had taken three wickets in three games for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 8.44 before his bowling action was found to be illegal.

He was made to undergo a test after being reported for a suspect action while representing the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (PSL).

It remains to be seen if Hasnain will rectify his action in time for Pakistan’s home series against Australia, who are visiting the country for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

