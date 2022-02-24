Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said he backed Pakistan quick Mohammad Hasnain to “emerge as the main bowler” for the franchise in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hasnain had been looking good in the three games he played for the Gladiators as he claimed three wickets at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 8.44.

However, he suffered a major setback when it was revealed that his bowling action was illegal.

The 21-year-old underwent a bowling test after he was reported for a suspect action during the Big Bash League (BBL), where he represented the Sydney Thunder.

Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan that he wanted to see Hasnain “emerge as the main bowler for us”.

With Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan fast approaching, it remains to be seen if Hasnain will undergo another bowling test in order to get his action cleared.

If this happens, he will be permitted to bowl in international matches again.

Sarfaraz will also be hoping to feature in the series, which marks the first time Australia are coming to Pakistan in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

