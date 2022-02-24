Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said Australia left-arm seamer James Faulkner “proved his mettle” in PSL 6.

Faulkner had been playing for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7, which is the team that Sarfaraz captains.

He took six wickets in six matches at an average of 32.66 and an economy rate of 9.80.

“James Faulkner proved his mettle in the previous edition of the PSL as well,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

Despite having done well, Faulkner’s PSL campaign ended in shocking circumstance as following an alleged payment dispute, he threw his bat and helmet onto a hotel chandelier.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it “later also received reports and complaints from the immigration authorities that Mr Faulkner had acted inappropriately and abusively at the airport”.

The board further announced that Faulkner won’t be permitted to be part of future PSL drafts.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s shown great form, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on player who did well in Australia

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38499 ( 12.7 % ) Babar Azam 223433 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5988 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12836 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1002 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1891 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 620 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7892 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 952 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1831 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38499 ( 12.7 % ) Babar Azam 223433 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5988 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12836 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1002 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1891 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 620 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7892 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 952 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1831 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...