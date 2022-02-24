Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said England batsman Ben Duckett was in great form in the Big Bash League (BBL).

His comments come after Duckett played for the Brisbane Heat in the BBL and scored 302 runs in 12 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 25.16 and a strike-rate of 128.51.

“Ben Duckett has shown great form in the BBL,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

Despite his optimism, Duckett has failed to have a major impact in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is playing with Sarfaraz, who is captaining the Quetta Gladiators.

In the four matches he has played, Duckett has scored 60 runs at an average of 15 and a strike-rate of 120.

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, has accumulated 152 runs in 10 matches, which includes a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15.

The 34-year-old will have his sights set on the upcoming home series against Australia, who are visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

