Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he has plenty of expectations from Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain this year.
Hasnain had been playing with Sarfaraz for the Gladiators in PSL 7 until his bowling action was found to be illegal.
He was reported for a suspect action while playing for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Prior to his action being deemed illegal, Hasnain had taken three wickets in three games for the Gladiators at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 8.44.
“I have plenty of expectations from Hasnain this year,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.
Hasnain’s setback couldn’t have happened at a worse time as it comes just ahead of Australia’s first tour to Pakistan in 24 years.
The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.
The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.
