Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said the England duo of Jason Roy and James Vince “are both performing well”.

Roy and Vince are both playing alongside Sarfaraz, who is captaining the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Roy has scored 303 runs in six matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 50.50 and a strike-rate of 170.22.

As for Vince, he has accumulated 107 runs in six games at an average of 21.40 and a strike-rate of 117.58.

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, has amassed 152 runs in 10 matches, which includes a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15.

“Jason Roy and James Vince are both performing well,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

With Pakistan’s home series against Australia coming up, Sarfaraz will be hoping to feature in it.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

