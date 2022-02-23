Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former England spinner Graeme Swann said ex-Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq was possibly the best player he played against due to his “exceptional hand-eye coordination”.
Misbah, who used to coach the national team and was chief selector as well, represented Pakistan in 75 Tests, where he scored 5,222 runs, which included 10 centuries and 39 fifties, at an average of 46.62.
He also featured in 162 ODIs and amassed 5,122 runs, which included 42 half-centuries, at an average of 43.40.
As for his T20 International career, Misbah accumulated 788 runs in 39 games, which included three fifties, at an average of 37.52.
Graeme Swann on commentary regarding Misbah-ul-Haq "he had very little foot movement, but possibly the best I played against when it came to exceptional hand/eye co-ordination" #Cricket #U19CWC
— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 28, 2022
“He had very little foot movement, but possibly the best I played against when it came to exceptional hand-eye coordination,” Swann was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
