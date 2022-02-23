Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England spinner Graeme Swann said ex-Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq was possibly the best player he played against due to his “exceptional hand-eye coordination”.

Misbah, who used to coach the national team and was chief selector as well, represented Pakistan in 75 Tests, where he scored 5,222 runs, which included 10 centuries and 39 fifties, at an average of 46.62.

He also featured in 162 ODIs and amassed 5,122 runs, which included 42 half-centuries, at an average of 43.40.

As for his T20 International career, Misbah accumulated 788 runs in 39 games, which included three fifties, at an average of 37.52.

Graeme Swann on commentary regarding Misbah-ul-Haq "he had very little foot movement, but possibly the best I played against when it came to exceptional hand/eye co-ordination" #Cricket #U19CWC — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 28, 2022

“He had very little foot movement, but possibly the best I played against when it came to exceptional hand-eye coordination,” Swann was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Has a habit of leading from the front, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player who has this desirable quality

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24226 ( 18.92 % ) Waqar Younis 2522 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7786 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 36309 ( 28.36 % ) Imran Khan 24657 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2852 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2398 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 445 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4781 ( 3.73 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2598 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7619 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 9078 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 980 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1776 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24226 ( 18.92 % ) Waqar Younis 2522 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7786 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 36309 ( 28.36 % ) Imran Khan 24657 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2852 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2398 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 445 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4781 ( 3.73 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2598 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7619 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 9078 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 980 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1776 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...