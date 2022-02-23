Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Sarfaraz Ahmed was one of his favourite captains and likes how aggressive he is.

Sarfaraz, who used to captain the national team in all formats, is currently leading the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the 10 games he has played, Sarfaraz has scored 152 runs, which includes a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15.

“Sarfraz Ahmed has always been one of my favourite captains. He is aggressive,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Sarfaraz will now be looking to feature in Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

