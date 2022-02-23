Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has “positive body language”.

Sarfaraz is currently captaining the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7 and has amassed 152 runs in 10 matches, which includes a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15.

He knows that a strong campaign in the PSL could result in him playing for the national team on a more regular basis, especially with Australia touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

“Has positive body langauge,” Afridi said about Sarfaraz as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Really like his aggression, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player he is a big fan of

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38495 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223363 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5988 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7487 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12836 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1002 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1886 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 619 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7888 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 951 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1831 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38495 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223363 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5988 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7487 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12836 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1002 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1886 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 619 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7888 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 951 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1831 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...