Positive body language, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player who wants his spot back

Posted on by
Shahid Afridi said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has positive body language

Shahid Afridi: “Has positive body langauge”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has “positive body language”.

Sarfaraz is currently captaining the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7 and has amassed 152 runs in 10 matches, which includes a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15.

He knows that a strong campaign in the PSL could result in him playing for the national team on a more regular basis, especially with Australia touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

“Has positive body langauge,” Afridi said about Sarfaraz as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Really like his aggression, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player he is a big fan of

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply