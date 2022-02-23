Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has “positive body language”.
Sarfaraz is currently captaining the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7 and has amassed 152 runs in 10 matches, which includes a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15.
He knows that a strong campaign in the PSL could result in him playing for the national team on a more regular basis, especially with Australia touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.
The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.
The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.
“Has positive body langauge,” Afridi said about Sarfaraz as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
