Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has “already proved himself to the world” as a bowler.

Afridi is coming off a spectacular 2021, where his consistency in taking wickets across all formats resulted in him winning the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket of the Year award.

Currently, he is captaining the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.06 and an economy rate of 7.52.

“I wish Shaheen Shah Afridi all the best and this is a great opportunity for him to prove himself as a leader. As a bowler he has already proved himself to the world and we all are his fans. We are all there to support him as captain as well,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Afridi will now be hoping to maintain his form in Pakistan’s upcoming series against Australia, who are touring the country for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

