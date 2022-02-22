Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Islamabad United head coach Azhar Mahmood said Pakistan batsmen Asif Ali and Azam Khan possess “destructive firepower that any side would crave for”.

Asif and Azam are both playing for Islamabad United in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Asif has scored 105 runs in 10 games at an average of 13.12 and a strike-rate of 136.36.

Azam, meawhile, has accumulated 228 runs in 10 matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 28.50 and a strike-rate of 143.39.

“We have the likes of Asif Ali and Azam Khan who bring the destructive firepower that any side would crave for,” he wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

Asif and Azam will no doubt be keeping an eye on the upcoming series against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

