Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has a habit of leading from the front.

Afridi noted that this is a very desirable quality as very few players have it.

Sarfaraz is captaining the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has accumulated 152 runs in 10 games, which includes a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15.

“A captain needs to lead from the front and that quality is in Sarfaraz,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Sarfaraz will now be preparing himself for the upcoming series against Australia, who are visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Positive body language, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player who wants his spot back

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38495 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223363 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5988 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7487 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12836 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1002 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1886 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 619 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7888 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 951 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1831 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38495 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223363 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5988 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7487 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12836 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1002 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1886 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 619 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7888 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 951 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1831 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...