Their big-hitting can get even better, Mahmood on powerful Pakistan trio

Islamabad United coach Azhar Mahmood believes Asif Ali, Azam Khan and Hasan Ali’s big-hitting can get even better.

Asif and Azam are known as two of the most powerful hitters in Pakistan, while Hasan can contribute valuable runs with plenty of big hits too.

Mahmood noted that he wants to work with them during PSL 7 so that they can have those skills in their arsenal when playing for Pakistan.

“I would like to enhance their talents further in the area of power-hitting which will not only help Islamabad but will also serve the interests of Pakistan as well,” he wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

Asif, Azam and Hasan will be preparing themselves for Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1522 ( 27.63 % ) No 3986 ( 72.37 % )

