Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Islamabad United head coach Azhar Mahmood said Asif Ali, Azam Khan and Hasan Ali all have great potential as power-hitters.

Mahmood noted that the trio have proven that they can score quick runs by utilising an array of big shots.

As a result, he feels they can not only benefit Islamabad United, but the Pakistan team as well.

“Players like Hasan Ali, Asif Ali and now Azam Khan – all of these players have great potential and a proven track record,” he wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

Asif, Azam and Hasan will now have their sights on Pakistan’s upcoming series against Australia, who are touring the country for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Coming Soon Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Results Vote Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1522 ( 27.63 % ) No 3986 ( 72.37 % ) Back

