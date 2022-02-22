Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said there is no bad blood between him and the India trio of Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma.

Akmal noted that people’s assumption of there being tensions between him and the three players is nothing more than a “misunderstanding”.

“I don’t think I have any rivalry with both of them. It happened due to misunderstanding. It happened,” he said on the Legends League Cricket’s (LLC) Instagram account as quoted by PakPassion.

“I had a misunderstanding with Gautam in Asia Cup. He is a good person and a good cricketer too. We have played together with a team. So, there is no rivalry. Seriously, there is nothing.

“Even with Ishant Sharma, I don’t have any rivalry. Whatever happened in Bengaluru.”

