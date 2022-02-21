Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said iconic India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was “a very tough batsman”.

Explaining why, Akhtar pointed out that Tendulkar faced the best bowlers in the world throughout his illustrious career and had no fear when batting against them.

“I really pity him. The reason I pity Sachin is he initially played against Wasim (Akram) and Waqar (Younis), he played against Shane Warne, then he faced (Brett) Lee and Shoaib (Akhtar), and later he played the next generation of fast bowlers. That’s why I call him a very tough batsman,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches, which included 51 centuries and 68 fifties, at an average of 53.78.

In regards to ODIs, he accumulated 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs, which included 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries, at an average of 44.83.

He also featured in one Twenty20 International, where he scored 10 runs.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 3365 ( 28.58 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 159 ( 1.35 % ) Shane Warne 161 ( 1.37 % ) Brian Lara 1149 ( 9.76 % ) Ricky Ponting 307 ( 2.61 % ) Viv Richards 839 ( 7.13 % ) Jacques Kallis 286 ( 2.43 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 454 ( 3.86 % ) Wasim Akram 4541 ( 38.56 % ) Glenn McGrath 112 ( 0.95 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 402 ( 3.41 % ) Back

