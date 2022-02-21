Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif said India batsman Virat Kohli is “nowhere near to” Sachin Tendulkar.
His comments come after he noted that some people say that Kohli is even better than the ‘Little Master’.
However, Kohli is currently going through a rough patch of form, whereby he hasn’t scored a century since 2019.
“People also say that Kohli is a better batsman than Sachin but he is nowhere near to Sachin, these are my words. He can never be like Sachin as the latter was an upper-hand player. Very few people understand these technical details,” Asif was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
India just completed a T20 series against the West Indies and will now welcome Sri Lanka for three T20 Internationals and two Tests.
The T20 series will get underway on February 24, while the Tests will begin on March 4.
