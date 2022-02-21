Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif said captain Babar Azam plays shots like iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Asif pointed out that Azam is “an upper-hand batsman” and is so “fluent” just like the ‘Little Master’ was during his illustrious career.

Azam is currently captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 343 runs in 10 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 38.11 and a strike-rate of 118.68.

“Babar Azam is an upper-hand batsman like Sachin and he is fluent like Sachin in the way he plays his shots,” Asif was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Azam will now be readying himself for Pakistan’s home series against Australia, who are visiting the country for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

