Pakistan speedster Mohammad Asif said India batsman Virat Kohli “won’t be able to make a comeback” if his fitness declines.

Kohli is currently in the midst of a bad run of form as he hasn’t been able to score a century since 2019.

“As soon as there is a decline is his fitness, he won’t be able to make a comeback,” Asif was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

India are facing the West Indies in a T20 series right now, after which they play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Sri Lanka.

The T20 series will begin on February 24, while the Tests will get underway on March 4.

