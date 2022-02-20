Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Ex-Pakistan quick bowler Mohammad Asif said India batsman Virat Kohli has only been scoring runs due to his “good fitness”.
Kohli has struggled to have a major impact with the bat as of late, especially when considering that his last century in international cricket came in 2019.
Despite his disappointing run of form, many people would disagree with Asif’s remarks about Kohli making runs solely because of his fitness.
Most would point out that Kohli is one of the most technically gifted batsmen in the world and when he was at his peak, he was consistently making big scores and winning matches for India.
“He has been scoring runs just because of his good fitness,” Asif was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
India are playing a T20 series against the West Indies, after which they host Sri Lanka for three T20 Internationals and two Tests.
The T20 series will start on February 24, while the Tests will begin on March 4.
