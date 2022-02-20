Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan quick bowler Mohammad Asif said India batsman Virat Kohli has only been scoring runs due to his “good fitness”.

Kohli has struggled to have a major impact with the bat as of late, especially when considering that his last century in international cricket came in 2019.

Despite his disappointing run of form, many people would disagree with Asif’s remarks about Kohli making runs solely because of his fitness.

Most would point out that Kohli is one of the most technically gifted batsmen in the world and when he was at his peak, he was consistently making big scores and winning matches for India.

“He has been scoring runs just because of his good fitness,” Asif was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

India are playing a T20 series against the West Indies, after which they host Sri Lanka for three T20 Internationals and two Tests.

The T20 series will start on February 24, while the Tests will begin on March 4.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a bottom-hand player, former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif on batsman who has been struggling badly

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38488 ( 12.7 % ) Babar Azam 223357 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5987 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7487 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12835 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1000 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1886 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 617 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7888 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 950 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1830 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38488 ( 12.7 % ) Babar Azam 223357 ( 73.73 % ) Steve Smith 5987 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7487 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12835 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1000 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1886 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 617 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7888 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 950 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1830 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...