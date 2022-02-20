Mohammad Asif: “As I have already said, Kohli is a bottom-hand player”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif said India batsman Virat Kohli is a “bottom-hand player”.
Kohli is currently going through a rough patch at the moment, which has resulted in him not scoring a century for India since 2019.
“As I have already said, Kohli is a bottom-hand player,” Asif was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
India are currently playing a T20 series against the West Indies, after which they will welcome Sri Lanka for three T20 Internationals and two Tests.
The T20 series will get underway on February 24, while the Tests will begin on March 4.
ALSO CHECK OUT: His understanding of the game is second to none, Colin Munro on Pakistan player displaying great captaincy skills
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
One thought on “He is a bottom-hand player, former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif on batsman who has been struggling badly”
Pingback: Only scoring due to his fitness, Asif makes claim many would disagree with - Fitness News Melbourne