Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif said India batsman Virat Kohli is a “bottom-hand player”.

Kohli is currently going through a rough patch at the moment, which has resulted in him not scoring a century for India since 2019.

“As I have already said, Kohli is a bottom-hand player,” Asif was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

India are currently playing a T20 series against the West Indies, after which they will welcome Sri Lanka for three T20 Internationals and two Tests.

The T20 series will get underway on February 24, while the Tests will begin on March 4.

