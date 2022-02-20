Image courtesy of: Zimbio

New Zealand top order batsman Colin Munro said Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan’s “understanding of the game is second to none”.

Munro has been playing alongside Shadab for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the three games he has played, he has amassed 165 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 82.50 and a strike-rate of 141.02.

Shadab, who is captaining the franchise, has made 232 runs in seven matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 38.66 and a strike-rate of 165.71.

He has also taken 17 wickets at an average of 8.52 and an economy rate of 6.04.

“His understanding of the game is second to none,” Munro was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Shadab will now be gearing up for Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 681 ( 9.66 % ) Karachi Kings 1134 ( 16.09 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2532 ( 35.93 % ) Multan Sultans 1372 ( 19.47 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 719 ( 10.2 % ) Quetta Gladiators 610 ( 8.65 % ) Back

