Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

South Africa batsman Rilee Rossouw said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is “a very good leader”.

Rossouw’s comments come after he has been playing under Rizwan’s leadership in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Rizwan is captaining the Multan Sultans in the tournament and has scored 345 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 126.83.

Rossouw, meanwhile, has accumulated 124 runs in seven games, which includes a top score of 67 not out, at an average of 24.80 and a strike-rate of 167.56.

“We have got a fantastic bunch of cricketers, led by a very good leader,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Rizwan will now be preparing himself for Pakistan’s historic home series against Australia, who are touring the country for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Had a stratospheric 2021, Sarfaraz Ahmed on cricketer making each and every Pakistani proud

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 681 ( 9.66 % ) Karachi Kings 1134 ( 16.09 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2532 ( 35.93 % ) Multan Sultans 1372 ( 19.47 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 719 ( 10.2 % ) Quetta Gladiators 610 ( 8.65 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 681 ( 9.66 % ) Karachi Kings 1134 ( 16.09 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2532 ( 35.93 % ) Multan Sultans 1372 ( 19.47 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 719 ( 10.2 % ) Quetta Gladiators 610 ( 8.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...