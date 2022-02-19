Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Sarfaraz Ahmed lauded Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his “stratospheric 2021”.

Rizwan was on fire throughout the year and his accomplishments were rewarded as he won the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

Sarfaraz noted that the 29-year-old has “made each and every Pakistani proud” with the way he played last year and how he has been performing in 2022 thus far.

Rizwan is captaining the Multan Sultans in PSL 7 and has accumulated 345 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 126.83.

As for Sarfaraz, who is in charge of the Quetta Gladiators, he has made 135 runs in eight games, which includes a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 33.75 and a strike-rate of 123.85.

“His stratospheric 2021 has made each and every Pakistani proud,” the former captain was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

Sarfaraz and Rizwan will now be preparing themselves for the upcoming home series against Australia, who will be visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will be made up of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

