Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has said that he is still focusing on becoming fitter and healthier.

His comments come after he was heavily criticised for being overweight in the past.

While he has lost a lot of weight, the 23-year-old, who is the son of former captain Moin Khan, admits he still has a long way to go.

“I will be focused on my fitness and try to improve every single day,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Azam is currently playing for Islamabad United in PSL 7, where he has accumulated 210 runs in eight matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 35 and a strike-rate of 166.66.

The talented youngster, who has featured in three T20 Internationals to date, knows that a strong campaign could see him selected for the home series against Australia, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: People kept calling me parchi, Pakistan power-hitter who has worked hard to lose weight says

Coming Soon Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Results Vote Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1419 ( 26.85 % ) No 3866 ( 73.15 % ) Back

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1419 ( 26.85 % ) No 3866 ( 73.15 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...