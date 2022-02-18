Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Powerful wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan said people kept calling him ‘parchi’ since he is the son of former captain Moin Khan.

Azam used to play for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, which is the team Moin coaches.

In the ongoing edition of the tournament, the 23-year-old, who is representing Islamabad United, has scored 210 runs in eight matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 35 and a strike-rate of 166.66.

“People used to call me parchi because my father was the head coach of Quetta Gladiators,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Azam, who has represented the national team in three T20 Internationals to date, will be hoping to be selected for the upcoming series against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

A total of three Tests, three ODIs and one T20 International will be played.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Coming Soon Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Results Vote Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1381 ( 26.46 % ) No 3838 ( 73.54 % ) Back

