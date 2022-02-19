Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sarfaraz Ahmed has praised fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his consistency when it comes to scoring runs.

Sarfaraz used to be Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman when he captained the team in all formats.

However, when he was removed as skipper, Rizwan replaced him as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman and really started to thrive.

He had a sensational year in 2021 and was even named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

As quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website, Sarfaraz admitted that he has been in awe at how Rizwan “continues to score runs” on a regular basis.

Both players are currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with Sarfaraz captaining the Quetta Gladiators and Rizwan leading the Multan Sultans.

Sarfaraz has scored 135 runs in eight games, which includes a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 33.75 and a strike-rate of 123.85.

As for Rizwan, he has accumulated 345 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 126.83.

Both players will now be preparing for Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years, which will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

