Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said Mohammad Rizwan is achieving incredible things and reaching amazing heights with the form he is currently in.

Rizwan, who is also a wicketkeeper-batsman, is coming off a phenomenal 2021, where he won the prestigious ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

Currently, he is captaining the Multan Sultans in PSL 7 and has amassed 345 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 126.83.

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, is leading the Quetta Gladiators and has scored 135 runs in eight games, which includes a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 33.75 and a strike-rate of 123.85.

Having seen what Rizwan has done with the bat and keeping gloves, Sarfaraz, as quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website, admitted that the 29-year-old is doing “wonders for whoever he plays”.

Rizwan and Sarfaraz will both be gearing up for Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, which will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

