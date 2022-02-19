Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been a “great addition to Pakistan cricket”.

Rizwan’s brilliance with both the bat and keeping gloves has helped Pakistan enjoy a lot of success as of late.

In addition to that, the 29-year-old has also been leading by example while captaining the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has scored 345 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 126.83.

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, is leading the Quetta Gladiators and has amassed 135 runs in eight games, which includes a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 33.75 and a strike-rate of 123.85.

“He is a great addition to Pakistan cricket,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

With Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years fast approaching, Rizwan and Sarfaraz will both be getting ready for it.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 679 ( 9.71 % ) Karachi Kings 1131 ( 16.17 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2509 ( 35.86 % ) Multan Sultans 1355 ( 19.37 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 713 ( 10.19 % ) Quetta Gladiators 609 ( 8.7 % )

