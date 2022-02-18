Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan believes it’s possible Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action was found to be illegal since he tried to change it.
Hasnain was reported for a suspect action while playing for the Sydney Thunder during the Big Bash League (BBL).
Upon getting it tested, it was deemed to be illegal, meaning the 21-year-old won’t be allowed to bowl in international matches until he rectifies the problem and gets it retested.
Once his action is cleared, he will be permitted to resume bowling in international games.
“Maybe, he tried to change his action to improve his bowling which resulted in this problem,” Moin told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.
Hasnain’s illegal bowling action couldn’t have come at a worse time since Pakistan will soon be hosting Australia on home soil for the first time in 24 years.
The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.
