Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan believes it’s possible Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action was found to be illegal since he tried to change it.

Hasnain was reported for a suspect action while playing for the Sydney Thunder during the Big Bash League (BBL).

Upon getting it tested, it was deemed to be illegal, meaning the 21-year-old won’t be allowed to bowl in international matches until he rectifies the problem and gets it retested.

Once his action is cleared, he will be permitted to resume bowling in international games.

“Maybe, he tried to change his action to improve his bowling which resulted in this problem,” Moin told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Hasnain’s illegal bowling action couldn’t have come at a worse time since Pakistan will soon be hosting Australia on home soil for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the world’s best spinner, Pakistan icon Mohammad Hafeez on 23-year-old whose services are always in demand

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38484 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223257 ( 73.72 % ) Steve Smith 5987 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7486 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12833 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1000 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1882 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 615 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7885 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 948 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1829 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38484 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223257 ( 73.72 % ) Steve Smith 5987 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7486 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12833 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1000 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1882 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 615 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7885 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 948 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1829 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...