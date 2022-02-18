Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is reportedly in contention to become head coach of the Afghanistan team.

Misbah coached the Pakistan team for two years from September 2019 to September 2021 before stepping down from the position. He also served as chief selector for a year before resigning from the post in October 2020.

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener was Afghanistan’s last head coach, and the team has been on the lookout for someone to replace him after he opted not to renew his contract.

Ex-Pakistan all-rounder and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood is also understood to be among the candidates being considered, according to Cricwick.

The interview process has reportedly been completed and a final decision is set to be announced in due course.

