Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan is the world’s best spinner.

Hafeez’s comments come after he has been playing alongside Rashid for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the seven games he has played, Rashid has taken seven wickets at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 6.75.

“Lahore Qalandars have quality bowlers. We have fast bowlers and the world’s best spinner, Rashid Khan,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Will help him control his emotions, Rashid Khan on Pakistan player who is a Pathan like him

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 627 ( 10.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1111 ( 17.94 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2093 ( 33.79 % ) Multan Sultans 1134 ( 18.31 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 645 ( 10.41 % ) Quetta Gladiators 584 ( 9.43 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 627 ( 10.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1111 ( 17.94 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2093 ( 33.79 % ) Multan Sultans 1134 ( 18.31 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 645 ( 10.41 % ) Quetta Gladiators 584 ( 9.43 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...