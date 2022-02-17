Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan is the world’s best spinner.
Hafeez’s comments come after he has been playing alongside Rashid for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
In the seven games he has played, Rashid has taken seven wickets at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 6.75.
“Lahore Qalandars have quality bowlers. We have fast bowlers and the world’s best spinner, Rashid Khan,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
