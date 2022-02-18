Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Waqar Younis said he “did not find any issue” with Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action during his time as the national team’s bowling coach.

Hasnain was reported for a suspect action during the Big Bash League (BBL), where he played for the Sydney Thunder.

It was subsequently found to be illegal after he got it tested.

As a result, Hasnain is not permitted to bowl in international matches, meaning he is set to miss Pakistan’s home series against Australia.

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, with the series consisting of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

“I did not find any issue with Hasnain’s action in my two years [as] bowling coach,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq to become Afghanistan head coach?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38484 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223265 ( 73.72 % ) Steve Smith 5987 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7486 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12834 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1000 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1884 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 615 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7885 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 948 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1829 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38484 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223265 ( 73.72 % ) Steve Smith 5987 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7486 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12834 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1000 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1884 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 615 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7885 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 948 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1829 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...