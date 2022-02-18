Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf hailed pace bowler Hasan Ali’s outstanding performances in 2021.

Faheem noted that Hasan was in red-hot form throughout the year, where he made his comeback from injuries that kept him sidelined for some time.

With Hasan back and taking plenty of wickets, Faheem wants the 27-year-old to maintain his momentum in 2022.

“He has performed really well,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Currently, both Hasan and Faheem are playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hasan has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 50.16 and an economy rate of 11.28.

As for Faheem, he has scored 100 runs in eight games, which includes a top score of 55, at an average of 33.33 and a strike-rate of 196.07.

He has also claimed five wickets at an average of 48.20 and an economy rate of 8.92.

They will both be preparing for the upcoming home series against Australia, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

