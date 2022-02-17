Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said he will help Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi control his emotions throughout the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi is captaining the Lahore Qalandars in the tournament and has taken 11 wickets in seven games at an average of 18.81 and an economy rate of 7.39.

Rashid, meanwhile, has claimed seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 6.75.

“I will try to help him control his emotions during the match since he is also a Pathan,” he told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

“Sometimes he becomes too passionate so it is important to calm him down and I’m looking forward to having a good season with him.”

Afridi will be using the PSL to prepare for Pakistan’s upcoming home series against Australia, who are visiting the country for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two teams will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

